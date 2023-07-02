Civil Servants Demand Urgent Salary Meeting With Government

8 minutes ago

The Zimbabwe Confederation of Public Sector Union (ZCPSTU) on Thursday wrote to the Ministry of Public Service, Labour and Social Welfare, requesting an urgent meeting to review civil servants’ salaries.

ZCPSTU, formerly the Civil Service Apex Council, is the union representing civil servants.

In the letter, ZCPSTU expressed disappointment over what it termed “unreasonable delays” by the Government to convene a salary review meeting. The union said:

Feedback