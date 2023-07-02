Doctors Perform Two Open-heart Surgeries At Parirenyatwa Hospital

The Sunday Mail reported that 29-year-old Blessing Bonda, who suffered from a rheumatic heart condition, was the first to undergo a six-hour-long operation a fortnight ago.

Last week, the team performed a second operation on another patient, who chose to remain anonymous, in three-and-a-half hours.

The last open-heart surgery in Zimbabwe was conducted in October 2018 and since then, patients have had to travel to India, Italy and South Africa for the procedure.

Cardiovascular and thoracic surgeon Dr. Simukayi Machawira, who was part of the team of specialists, said that they will begin operating on at least one patient weekly.

An estimated 700 people are on the waiting list for open-heart surgeries in the country.

Parirenyatwa Hospital is the only hospital that provides open-heart surgeries in Zimbabwe.

