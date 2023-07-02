Energy Mutodi Abandons Goromonzi West, Moves To Bikita South

In 2018, ZANU PF won 25 out of 26 constituencies in the province and Mavhenyengwa said this time around they are going to take all the constituencies.

On the nomination court day, ZANU PF managed to file 26 nominees who are going to represent the party in the province.

The nominees are a mixed bag of new and old faces and some of the new entrances are Mudumi Brain (Masvingo North), Mukomberi Tanatsiwa (Masvingo South), Sheiller Chikomo (Mwenezi East) and Francis Moyo of Chiredzi Central among others.

Old faces include Makope Master (Mwenezi North), Chiduwa Clemence (Zaka South), Ezra Chadzamira of Masvingo West, Davies Marapira (Zaka Central) and the Rhumba musician Energy Mutodi who will be representing Bikita South.

In Masvingo, three ZANU PF members filed their nomination papers as independent candidates.

These are George Vhengere (Gutu East), Shumba Tafadzwa Dhererai (Mwenezi West) and Christopher Mutonhori Rwodzi (Gutu West).

Rwodzi was reportedly disgruntled by the way the Forever Associates of Zimbabwe (FAZ), a ZANU PF affiliate, held internal elections.

He then formed his 4ED affiliate and called himself an independent candidate 4ED. Rwodzi, however, sadly died in a car crash on Thursday night.

