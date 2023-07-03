Church Pastor Convicted Of Insurance Fraud

7 minutes ago

A 49-year-old church pastor from Bulawayo has been convicted and fined for insurance fraud after faking a road accident and subsequently claiming compensation from an insurance company.

Ndabezinhle Ngoma, a director at Quick Fix Service Centre, was convicted of insurance fraud and sentenced to a fine of US$600 and a wholly suspended 12-month prison term.

He deliberately caused extensive damage to his Mercedes Benz vehicle by ramming it into a direction signpost and a streetlight along Fife Street Extension, Bulawayo, on June 8th. He then reported the stage-managed accident at ZRP Bulawayo Central Traffic and was fined USD$30 for negligent driving.

