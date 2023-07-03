Finance Ministry Has Blocked Harare City Council From Billing In US Dollars

5 minutes ago

The Finance Ministry Secretary, George Guvamatanga, has blocked a move by the Harare City Council (HCC) to start billing its clients in US dollars. The council had recently announced that it would begin charging its services in foreign currency from July 1, 2023, to preserve value for money and hedge against inflation. The council said:

The need to preserve value against rate losses has necessitated this move. City of Harare thanks its valued residents for the support in funding service delivery through payment of rates and other services.

However, Guvamatanga has described the proposal as unlawful, stating that it violates Statutory Instrument (SI) 142 of 2019. The SI prohibits the use of foreign currency for domestic transactions, except if provided for by the law or if exempted in terms of the Exchange Control Regulations. He further explained that any person with free funds may elect to pay for goods and services chargeable in Zimbabwe dollars, in foreign currency using their free funds at the ruling rate on the date of payment. Guvamatanga has ordered the HCC to withdraw its notice and comply with relevant laws. He said:

