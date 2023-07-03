Houston Man Found Alive After Disappearing At 17 In 2015

Houston Man Found Alive After Disappearing At 17 In 20155 minutes ago
A young man who went missing from Houston over eight years ago has been found safe, according to the Texas Center for the Missing, CNN reports.
According to a report by CNN affiliate KHOU, Farias was 17 years old and walking his two dogs in northwest Houston when he disappeared. Said a Sunday tweet from the Texas Center for the Missing:
After 8 long years, Rudy has been located safe.Feedback
Please continue to keep his family in your prayers as Rudy recovers in the hospital.
Rudolph “Rudy” Farias IV had been missing since 2015. He was discovered unresponsive outside a church with cuts and bruises, and his mother believes he was badly abused and beaten.
After eight years, Farias has been located and is recovering in the hospital. However, he only speaks a few words at a time before going into a fetal position, and his mother believes that his healing journey will be long.
It is unclear where he has been for the past eight years. According to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, nearly 360,000 reports of missing children were made to the FBI in 2022.
