LSZ Warns Of 31 Unregistered Lawyers Practising Law

6 minutes ago

The Law Society of Zimbabwe (LSZ) has issued a notice cautioning against 31 unregistered lawyers who are allegedly appearing in court, prisons, and police stations while purporting to represent their clients.

The LSZ has revealed that some of these lawyers had their practising certificates withdrawn for various offences, including James Magodora and Ignatius Murambatsvina, who were deregistered. Other lawyers are:

Asausi Bwanya, Benjamin Bangajena, Bertha Zakeyo, Blessing Makaripe, Blessing Mushohwe, Catherine Ndoro, Desire Zengeni, Doreen Vundhla, Farai Misihairambwi, Grace Sithole, Lewis Maunze, Lovemore Manyika, Luckson Masiyiwa, Meo Rubwe, Merekizadeck Masimba, Mukudzei Moyo, Norbet Muhlolo, Nyasha Jonasi, Nyengeterai Chisenga, Owen Murozvi, Paidamoyo Mubvongi, Penlop Dube, Rangarirai Nyikadzino, Shepherd Bingura, Tafadzwa Dhlakama, Tinashe Mazanhi and Vision Moyo.

The notice further listed various law practitioners whose firms were placed under curatorship, including Muchineripi Nhire and Shepherd Makonyere.

