LSZ Warns Of 31 Unregistered Lawyers Practising Law

LSZ Warns Of 31 Unregistered Lawyers Practising Law6 minutes ago
The Law Society of Zimbabwe (LSZ) has issued a notice cautioning against 31 unregistered lawyers who are allegedly appearing in court, prisons, and police stations while purporting to represent their clients.
The LSZ has revealed that some of these lawyers had their practising certificates withdrawn for various offences, including James Magodora and Ignatius Murambatsvina, who were deregistered. Other lawyers are:
- Asausi Bwanya,
- Benjamin Bangajena,
- Bertha Zakeyo,
- Blessing Makaripe,
- Blessing Mushohwe,
- Catherine Ndoro,
- Desire Zengeni,
- Doreen Vundhla,
- Farai Misihairambwi,
- Grace Sithole,
- Lewis Maunze,
- Lovemore Manyika,
- Luckson Masiyiwa,
- Meo Rubwe,
- Merekizadeck Masimba,
- Mukudzei Moyo,
- Norbet Muhlolo,
- Nyasha Jonasi,
- Nyengeterai Chisenga,
- Owen Murozvi,
- Paidamoyo Mubvongi,
- Penlop Dube,
- Rangarirai Nyikadzino,
- Shepherd Bingura,
- Tafadzwa Dhlakama,
- Tinashe Mazanhi and
- Vision Moyo.
The notice further listed various law practitioners whose firms were placed under curatorship, including Muchineripi Nhire and Shepherd Makonyere.
The LSZ has warned that these lawyers have no right to represent clients in any court, police station, or prison. The LSZ indicated that some of the lawyers had fake certificates after failing the Bachelor of Procedural Law at the University of Zimbabwe. One of the unregistered lawyers appeared in court last week and more are expected to appear in court this week.
Additionally, the Council for Legal Education’s executive secretary, Huggins Hardwork Duri, was also granted US$500 bail by a Harare magistrate over criminal abuse of office charges.