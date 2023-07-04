E-Creator Issues Notice About Withdrawal Delay to Stakeholders

4 minutes ago

The E-Creator Zimbabwe, a cryptocurrency investment company in Zimbabwe, has issued a notice to its stakeholders regarding a delay in withdrawal. The notice seen by Pindula News explains that the company has obtained the E-Creator Merchant Account of Ecocash, and therefore, it needs to be connected with Ecocash. Future withdrawals will be free of withdrawal fees and can be made within an hour.

The company said the E-Creator Ecocash ACC account supports one-click payment, and all withdrawals can be completed within one hour. The company assures its employees that they need not worry about cash withdrawals, as the company headquarters will handle all related issues.

Additionally, during the upgrade of the cash withdrawal system, the company will compensate employees for incentive activities. E-Creator remains committed to its development and continued growth, and promises to make life better for all. For employees who have not received cash withdrawals for more than 48 hours, the company will compensate them with 4% of the cash principal they withdraw once the cash withdrawal reaches their account. Reads the notice:

Feedback