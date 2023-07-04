Zimbabwe Weather Report And Forecast For July 3-5, 2023

4 minutes ago

The Zimbabwe Meteorological Services Department (MSD) in collaboration with the Department of Civil Protection has issued the Zimbabwe Evening Weather Report and Forecast, which is valid from Monday 03 July to Wednesday 05 July 2023.

The MSD reported that on Monday, it was cloudy, windy, and cold in the eastern parts of the country, such as Mashonaland East, Manicaland, Harare Metropolitan, western parts of Mashonaland Central, and Masvingo, with drizzle in some areas. This was due to moist easterly winds that are now decreasing. Meanwhile, all other areas had mostly clear skies and cold mornings, but it became milder in the afternoon. Some places, including Gweru, Henderson, Lupane, and Nkayi, had slight ground frost in the morning.

On Tuesday 04 July 2023, very cold morning conditions are expected over the Highveld, with slight ground frost in areas such as Chivhu, Henderson, and Marondera. It should be partly cloudy over Manicaland, Mashonaland East, and Harare Metropolitan Province, cool by day, and becoming cold toward evening. Mostly sunny and mild afternoon conditions are expected in other areas, although they will be very cold overnight.

Feedback