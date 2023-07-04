Zimbabwe Weather Report And Forecast For July 3-5, 2023

Zimbabwe Weather Report And Forecast For July 3-5, 20234 minutes ago
The Zimbabwe Meteorological Services Department (MSD) in collaboration with the Department of Civil Protection has issued the Zimbabwe Evening Weather Report and Forecast, which is valid from Monday 03 July to Wednesday 05 July 2023.
The MSD reported that on Monday, it was cloudy, windy, and cold in the eastern parts of the country, such as Mashonaland East, Manicaland, Harare Metropolitan, western parts of Mashonaland Central, and Masvingo, with drizzle in some areas. This was due to moist easterly winds that are now decreasing. Meanwhile, all other areas had mostly clear skies and cold mornings, but it became milder in the afternoon. Some places, including Gweru, Henderson, Lupane, and Nkayi, had slight ground frost in the morning.
On Tuesday 04 July 2023, very cold morning conditions are expected over the Highveld, with slight ground frost in areas such as Chivhu, Henderson, and Marondera. It should be partly cloudy over Manicaland, Mashonaland East, and Harare Metropolitan Province, cool by day, and becoming cold toward evening. Mostly sunny and mild afternoon conditions are expected in other areas, although they will be very cold overnight.
The report warns that very cold morning and evening conditions may affect the health of vulnerable members of society and trigger respiratory-related illnesses in all persons. Poultry, especially day-old chicks, are sensitive to overnight temperature declines. The period immediately following the Winter Solstice is usually the coldest, and differences between night and daytime temperatures can affect the body’s perception of the cold.
The report advises people to keep warm, ensure vulnerable members have dressed appropriately, monitor temperature within fowl runs, and adjust accordingly to reduce the impacts of cold conditions on the bird population. There is also a need for frost mitigation measures for crops vulnerable to extreme cold, and the local Agritex Officers can provide better advice on this matter.
The weather outlook for Wednesday 05 July 2023 indicates very cold conditions at first, especially along the Highveld, with ground frost in some areas. It is expected to be mostly sunny and warm by day over the entire country, becoming windy towards evening, particularly in provinces such as Masvingo, Manicaland, and Mashonaland East.