Zimbabwe Weather Report And Forecast From July 04-06, 2023

The Meteorological Services Department (MSD), in collaboration with the Civil Protection Department, has released a weather report and forecast for Zimbabwe, valid from Tuesday 04 July 2023 until Thursday 06, 2023.

This morning, it was cold along the Highveld, with a slight ground frost in areas such as Henderson and Nyanga. Initially, cloudy conditions covered Manicaland, Mashonaland East, and Harare Metropolitan Province, but it became less cloudy and warmer by afternoon. All other areas were mostly sunny and mild by day but became cold towards evening.

On July 05, 2023, scattered clouds and mild daytime conditions are expected along the Highveld, while all other areas should be mostly sunny and warm by day. The evening is anticipated to be cold and windy, with these being more apparent in provinces such as Masvingo, Manicaland and Matabeleland South.

