Zimbabwe Weather Report And Forecast From July 04-06, 2023

Zimbabwe Weather Report And Forecast From July 04-06, 20234 minutes ago
The Meteorological Services Department (MSD), in collaboration with the Civil Protection Department, has released a weather report and forecast for Zimbabwe, valid from Tuesday 04 July 2023 until Thursday 06, 2023.
This morning, it was cold along the Highveld, with a slight ground frost in areas such as Henderson and Nyanga. Initially, cloudy conditions covered Manicaland, Mashonaland East, and Harare Metropolitan Province, but it became less cloudy and warmer by afternoon. All other areas were mostly sunny and mild by day but became cold towards evening.
On July 05, 2023, scattered clouds and mild daytime conditions are expected along the Highveld, while all other areas should be mostly sunny and warm by day. The evening is anticipated to be cold and windy, with these being more apparent in provinces such as Masvingo, Manicaland and Matabeleland South.
The cold morning and evening conditions may affect the health of vulnerable members of society and trigger respiratory-related illnesses in all persons. Poultry, especially day-old chicks, are sensitive to overnight declines in temperatures. The period immediately after the Winter Solstice is usually the coldest. Differences between night and daytime temperatures can affect the body’s perception of the cold.
To mitigate the effects, it is advisable to keep warm and ensure vulnerable members have dressed appropriately. If there is a need to use a brazier fire to keep warm, please ensure the room is well-ventilated. Frost mitigation measures for crops vulnerable to extreme cold should be taken, and bird populations should be monitored for the impacts of cold conditions.
On July 06, 2023, windy and cold morning conditions are anticipated in provinces such as Matabeleland South, Masvingo, and Manicaland. Cloudy conditions are expected in Beitbridge, Mwenezi, Chipinge, and Chiredzi. All other areas should be under mostly clear skies, mild by day, becoming cold towards evening.