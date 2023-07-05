Diva Mafunga's Death: New Details Emerge

7 minutes ago

The Zimbabwe Republic Police has issued a statement clarifying details surrounding a fatal road traffic accident which claimed the life of 50-year-old musician Davies Diva Mafunga. In a statement seen by Pindula News, police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said the accident occurred along the Harare-Bulawayo Road at the 261-kilometre peg on the 4th of July 2023 around 0520 hours.

Mafunga was driving a Nissan Vannette car that was towing a Nissan Navara vehicle towards Kwekwe with one passenger on board. The car reportedly swerved after passing an oncoming bus, causing the tow bar to break. The vehicle then veered off the road, plunged into a drainage ditch, and crashed into rocks and trees.

Mafunga was thrown out of the vehicle and hit his head on the rocks, resulting in his death. The driver of the Nissan Navara managed to stop on the left side of the road. The police cautioned the public against posting premature statements on social media platforms before investigations have been completed. Reads the statement:

