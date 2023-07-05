ZERA Raises Diesel Prices Effective 5 July 2023

5 minutes ago

The Zimbabwe Energy Regulatory Authority (ZERA) has announced new fuel prices that will take effect from July 5, 2023, as seen in a statement released by Pindula News. The prices are as follows:

Diesel 50 (ZWL/litre) – ZW$9 200.03, Blend – E20 (ZWL/litre) – ZW$9 113.66, Diesel 50 (US$/litre) – US$1.58, and Blend – E20 (US$/litre) – US$1.57.

In a previous review on June 5, 2023, ZERA announced prices as follows:

Diesel 50 (ZWL/litre) ZW$4 249.78,

Blend – E20 (ZWL/litre) ZW$4 220.38,

Diesel 50 (US$/litre) US$1.56 and

Blend – E20 (US$/litre) US$1.55

ZERA has clarified that the prices are for July 2023, based on M-1, and will be effective up to August 4, 2023. The public and operators have been advised that the blending ratio is at E20 and that operators can sell petroleum products below the prescribed prices based on their trading advantages.

