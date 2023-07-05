Zimbabwe Immigration Officers Redeployed To Curb Corruption

6 minutes ago

The Department of Immigration in Zimbabwe has redeployed its officers from various stations and ports of entry across the country as part of measures to curb corruption.

While the official records state that the redeployment was in line with standard operating procedures to transfer all those who have been at their stations for over five years, insiders told The Sunday News that the authorities were not happy with some cases of corruption that implicated immigration officers.

According to a memo dated June 30, 2023, ten Principal Immigration Officers stationed at Victoria Falls were transferred to Robert Mugabe International Airport. These officers covered various ports of entry in Victoria Falls, including Victoria Falls border post, Kazungula border post, and Victoria Falls International Airport.

