Zimbabwe Immigration Officers Redeployed To Curb Corruption

Zimbabwe Immigration Officers Redeployed To Curb Corruption6 minutes ago
The Department of Immigration in Zimbabwe has redeployed its officers from various stations and ports of entry across the country as part of measures to curb corruption.
While the official records state that the redeployment was in line with standard operating procedures to transfer all those who have been at their stations for over five years, insiders told The Sunday News that the authorities were not happy with some cases of corruption that implicated immigration officers.
According to a memo dated June 30, 2023, ten Principal Immigration Officers stationed at Victoria Falls were transferred to Robert Mugabe International Airport. These officers covered various ports of entry in Victoria Falls, including Victoria Falls border post, Kazungula border post, and Victoria Falls International Airport.
Sources at the Department of Immigration have confirmed that the transfers commenced last year, and more officers continue to receive their transfer letters. The Department of Immigration Director-General, Ms Respect Gono, confirmed the transfers but refused to give further details.
Corruption has been a long-standing issue at Zimbabwe’s ports of entry. The Department of Immigration has been one of the government agencies most affected by corruption allegations. Reports allege that some immigration officers accept bribes to facilitate the entry of undocumented immigrants or contraband goods into the country.