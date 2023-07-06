Energy Mutodi Fires Shots At CCC Supporters | Report

5 minutes ago

Goromonzi West MP, Energy Mutodi, who is running for the Bikita South National Assembly seat on a ZANU PF ticket in the 23 August elections, reportedly fired shots at CCC members at Baradzanwa Township in Zaka on Thursday.

According to The Mirror, Mutodi allegedly besieged the venue with two trucks laden with ZANU PF supporters who threw stones at CCC supporters who were waiting party leader, Nelson Chamisa.

Mutodi was reportedly in the company of Kumbirai Ziki a Forever Associate Zimbabwe (FAZ) member in Bikita South.

