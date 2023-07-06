Govt, Civil Servants Convene Salaries Meeting

I am pleased to announce that Government and worker representatives will convene the National Joint Negotiating Council meeting on 07 July 2023 to discuss conditions of service for civil servants.

Government remains committed to improving the welfare of its employees and will continue to engage workers’ representatives in a bid to improve conditions of service for civil servants.

Last Thursday, the Zimbabwe Confederation of Public Sector Union (ZCPSTU) wrote to Mavima requesting an urgent meeting to review civil servants’ salaries.

ZCPSTU, formerly the Civil Service Apex Council, is the union representing civil servants.

In the letter, ZCPSTU expressed disappointment over what it termed “unreasonable delays” by the Government to convene a salary review meeting.

ZCPSTU said recent media reports of Government officials promising salary negotiations had raised workers’ hopes, yet the promises have not been fulfilled.

Mavima denied reports that the Government was in the process of drawing a package that will see employees earn a minimum of US$400 when allowances are factored in.

He insisted that the Government has not come up with any salary package for its workers.

Public sector workers currently earn US$250 in allowances, while their salary, which is in the fast-depreciating Zimbabwe dollars, is now about US$1

