ZEC Disowns Social Media Post On Voter Statistics
The Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) has distanced itself from a post circulating on social media platforms on the number of registered voters.
The post claims that more than 70% of registered voters for the 23 August 2023 general elections are in rural areas.
The post, which features a ZEC logo, claims that the figure was based on data from the commission’s website.
According to the post, 3 801 967 people are registered in rural areas while only 1 976 381 people are in urban areas.
In a statement posted on Twitter, ZEC urged members of the public to disregard the post, saying it did not originate from the electoral management body. It said:
This post did not emanate from the ZEC office and the commission distances itself from such.
Members of the public are discouraged from abusing the ZEC logo for personal gain.
We urge the public to be wary of such posts and to only rely on information from the ZEC website or from our official social media platforms.
We are committed to ensuring that the upcoming elections are free, fair, and credible.
We urge all eligible voters to register to vote and participate in the elections.
Critics have expressed doubt over the credibility of the upcoming elections as ZEC has hitherto failed to avail the voters’ roll to candidates for scrutiny.
