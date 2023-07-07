Baker’s Inn Slashes Price Of Bread

Baker’s Inn Slashes Price Of Bread4 minutes ago
Baker’s Inn Bakery has reduced the price of bread in response to the strengthening of the Zimbabwe dollar.
The new price of bread has been pegged at ZWL$5 800 wholesale and ZWL$6 400 retail.
In an interview with The Herald, Baker’s Inn’s chief operating officer Benjamin Mavros commended the Government in its efforts to stabilise the market. He said:
We have seen the Government’s notable efforts to combat inflation and in support of this, we have reduced the price of bread as a way to hold our local currency.
Bread is a basic commodity and should thus be affordable and available to everybody.
Baker’s Inn values its customers nationwide and that is why the new price of bread will be experienced across the entire country, from Beitbridge to Gokwe to Victoria Falls.
We expect our customers to be very excited by this reduction and as a result, we are expecting to see volume growth.
A few weeks ago, following the sharp depreciation of the Zimbabwe dollar, some bread manufacturers were selling a loaf of bread for more than ZWL$10 000.
More: Pindula News