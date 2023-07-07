July Moyo Accuses Opposition Councillors Of Sabotaging Refurbishment Of Hospital In Redcliff

Moyo, who is running for the Redcliff National Assembly seat on a ZANU PF ticket, said:

As government, our position is that Torwood Hospital must be resuscitated as part of our broader plan to have access to quality health for all. Last year President Emerson Mnangagwa said we must purchase through devolution funds Redcliff Hospital from Arikana Chihombori, who had bought the hospital from Ziscosteel and closed it.

He claimed that the opposition was sabotaging the Government to make residents vote against the ruling party in upcoming general elections. Said Moyo:

I once visited Redcliff with the Deputy Minister of Health and told them we had handed over the hospital to them. We however raised reservations about their ability to run it so the government decided to chip in and have the government run the hospital. We were expecting to get a letter from the council but nothing happened. We realized the opposition councillors were not forwarding the letter as they wanted to sabotage development so that people in Redcliff would be pained by the development and vote against the current government.

More: Pindula News

Tags

Leave a Comment