CCC: Ban On National Campaign Launch Unlawful

The Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC), led by Nelson Chamisa, has issued a statement declaring that the recent ban on their national campaign mega-launch rally in Bindura is unlawful. The party has approached the courts to challenge the ban, but the matter is still pending before the High Court. The CCC claims that ZANU PF has used political violence, unlawful arrests, and intimidation to disrupt or ban over 92 of their meetings or rallies since their formation in January 2022. In a statement seen by Pindula News, the party’s spokesperson, Fadzayi Mahere said despite the continued efforts to silence them, the CCC remains committed to mobilising voters for a big win on election day and building a new Zimbabwe that works for everyone. The party asserts that a big win for the CCC is a big win for everyone, and they remain the only credible alternative capable of achieving this vision. Reads the statement:

CCC NATIONAL CAMPAIGN MEGA-LAUNCH RALLY UNLAWFULLY BANNED

On the 7′” of July 2023, ZANU PF and the Police connived to unconstitutionally ban our national campaign mega-launch rally which was scheduled to take place in Bindura on the 9′” of July 2023. We have approached the courts to challenge this illegality. However, the matter remains pending before the High Court making it impossible for our campaign launch which was penciled for 9 July 2023 to proceed.

Undoubtedly, Zanu PF is staring defeat in the face hence its attempt to stop our gatherings, meetings and political activities. To date, Zanu PF has abused state institutions and used political violence, unlawful arrests and intimidation to disrupt or ban over 92 CCC meetings or rallies since we were formed in January 2022. This week alone, six of our rallies were banned or unlawfully disrupted.

Zanu PF can never win a free and fair election in Zimbabwe. They are unelectable, violent, corrupt and afraid of the will of the people. Half of the population lives under extreme poverty. They have destroyed the economy and Zimbabwe has the highest hyperinflation rate in the world. Our public health system is broken. We face over 90% unemployment and most citizens do not earn a living wage.

