Chief Mphini Ndiweni's Policeman Commits Suicide At Relative's Homestead

5 minutes ago

Jerry Tonye Ndebele, a long-serving policeman under Chief Mphini Ndiweni in Zimbabwe, reportedly committed suicide by hanging himself on Thursday at a relative’s homestead in Bulilima District, Matabeleland South Province.

Ndebele is said to have left his wife sleeping early in the morning and went to his relative’s homestead where he hanged himself from the roof truss. His body was discovered by his wife, who followed his footsteps to the relative’s homestead. The matter was reported to the police, who took the body to Plumtree District Hospital for a post-mortem. The Ndebele did not leave a suicide note. An anonymous neighbour told the Chronicle: