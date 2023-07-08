Chief Mphini Ndiweni's Policeman Commits Suicide At Relative's Homestead

Chief Mphini Ndiweni's Policeman Commits Suicide At Relative's Homestead5 minutes ago
Jerry Tonye Ndebele, a long-serving policeman under Chief Mphini Ndiweni in Zimbabwe, reportedly committed suicide by hanging himself on Thursday at a relative’s homestead in Bulilima District, Matabeleland South Province.
Ndebele is said to have left his wife sleeping early in the morning and went to his relative’s homestead where he hanged himself from the roof truss. His body was discovered by his wife, who followed his footsteps to the relative’s homestead. The matter was reported to the police, who took the body to Plumtree District Hospital for a post-mortem. The Ndebele did not leave a suicide note. An anonymous neighbour told the Chronicle:
The body was discovered by the late’s wife who followed his footsteps to his relative’s homestead which is not far from their homestead. She found him hanging from a roof truss with a rope in a two-roomed house.Feedback
Chief Mphini Ndiweni confirmed the suicide and expressed devastation over the loss. He described Ndebele as more than a policeman, stating that he was like a parent to him, and he had learned a lot from him. He said:
Yes ipholisa lami lizibophele (my policeman hanged himself) but I cannot give details as to what happened. He was my father`s policeman and to me, he was more than a policeman. I can say he was my parent because I learnt a lot from him, he had all our history. He was a well-known cop and there are a few people who did not know him.
The late Ndebele is survived by his wife and two children, one of whom disappeared in South Africa years ago. The police spokesperson, Inspector Loveness Mangena, was not reachable for comment. Chief Mphini has been in office since 2008.
