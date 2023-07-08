Guti Family Working On Repatriation Of Archbishop's Body From South Africa

Guti Family Working On Repatriation Of Archbishop's Body From South Africa6 minutes ago
The family of Archbishop Ezekiel Guti, founder of Zimbabwe Assemblies of God (ZAOGA) Forward in Faith International Ministries (FIFIM), is working on the repatriation of the late church leader’s body from South Africa.
According to Secretary-General Apostle Mishael Nyambo, the church is complying with the laws of South Africa to ensure the body’s safe return to Zimbabwe, where the burial will take place. The exact location of the burial will be communicated later. He said:
We are doing all that is needed to the laws of the land in South Africa ready for the body to be repatriated to Zimbabwe. We do not know yet but we will inform you in due course. The burial will be In Zimbabwe but the exact location will be communicated as we go. The family and the church are currently in consultation and when they are clear we will be able to speak to the nation but what we have done at the moment is that ZAOGA faith in mission met on the 6th of July and they have declared one month of mourning.Feedback
We call it the month of celebrations because we are celebrating the death of such a great leader who has done so much not in Zimbabwe only but the world over. I want to inform you that ZAOGA is a big family, we cannot have a home where people gather so the executive has directed that across the country in all our respective churches people will be gathering for prayers and testimonies of how Baba Guti’s gospel has impacted them.
We also want to make the nation aware that ZAOGA is not embarking on a go-funding project to fund this programme. We have enough resources in the church. Some people are starting to misrepresent us, it’s not acceptable.
Archbishop Ezekiel Handinawangu Guti passed away on July 5th, 2023, at the age of 100 in South Africa.
