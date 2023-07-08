Guti Family Working On Repatriation Of Archbishop's Body From South Africa

6 minutes ago

The family of Archbishop Ezekiel Guti, founder of Zimbabwe Assemblies of God (ZAOGA) Forward in Faith International Ministries (FIFIM), is working on the repatriation of the late church leader’s body from South Africa.

According to Secretary-General Apostle Mishael Nyambo, the church is complying with the laws of South Africa to ensure the body’s safe return to Zimbabwe, where the burial will take place. The exact location of the burial will be communicated later. He said: