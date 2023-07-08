Martin Dinha: I Helped Guti Establish ZEGU University In Bindura

You were our spiritual father, very principled and development oriented. I worked with you dear departed father to establish ZEGU University in Bindura against all odds.

Guti was truly a man of God, development practitioner par excellence, caring and loving across denominations and religions.

I was close to him and worked closely with Prophet Guti as Executive Mayor of Bindura and Governor and Resident Minister and later as Minister of State, and in my own personal, spiritual life and journey.

He enriched many people’s lives spiritually and physically, including mine. From humble beginnings, he established an African Christian church that went far afield to preach the good news of the gospel of Jesus Christ and God the Almighty.

Simple, humble, disciplined, exuberant with so much positive energy, preaching and practicing Ubuntu are traits of a hero and crusader who will be solely missed and remembered by all.

Go well dear father, go well man of God. We will forever remember and love you, and to Amai, the Guti family and church, let’s all be comforted by the rich legacy left behind by this great man of God and our hero. We celebrate a life well-lived and we thank God.