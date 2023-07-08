Martin Dinha: I Helped Guti Establish ZEGU University In Bindura

Martin Dinha: I Helped Guti Establish ZEGU University In Bindura6 minutes ago
Former Mashonaland Central provincial governor Martin Dinha has claimed that he helped the late Zimbabwe Assemblies of God Africa (ZAOGA) Church founder, Ezekiel Guti, to establish Zimbabwe Ezekiel Guti (ZEGU) University in Bindura “against all odds.”
In his tribute to the clergyman who passed away on Thursday at the age of 100, Dinha praised Guti as an accomplished development practitioner.
He said he collaborated with Guti on many projects, including the Prayer Mountain and the expansion of the ZAOGA Church. Dinha wished Guti’s family comfort in his passing and celebrated his rich legacy. He said:
You were our spiritual father, very principled and development oriented. I worked with you dear departed father to establish ZEGU University in Bindura against all odds.
Guti was truly a man of God, development practitioner par excellence, caring and loving across denominations and religions.
I was close to him and worked closely with Prophet Guti as Executive Mayor of Bindura and Governor and Resident Minister and later as Minister of State, and in my own personal, spiritual life and journey.
He enriched many people’s lives spiritually and physically, including mine. From humble beginnings, he established an African Christian church that went far afield to preach the good news of the gospel of Jesus Christ and God the Almighty.
Simple, humble, disciplined, exuberant with so much positive energy, preaching and practicing Ubuntu are traits of a hero and crusader who will be solely missed and remembered by all.
Go well dear father, go well man of God. We will forever remember and love you, and to Amai, the Guti family and church, let’s all be comforted by the rich legacy left behind by this great man of God and our hero. We celebrate a life well-lived and we thank God.
Ezekiel Guti is survived by his wife Eunor, several children, and grandchildren. He passed away two months after celebrating his 100th birthday at an event attended by President Emmerson Mnangagwa. The church he founded, which had humble beginnings under a gum tree in Bindura in 1960, has now expanded its reach to over 140 nations and states worldwide.