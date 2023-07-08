Ministry Of Health, UNDP Solar Project Improves Healthcare Delivery

In rural areas, solar systems have become the only source of power.

The Health and Child Care Ministry, in partnership with the UNDP and largely funded by the Global Fund, is implementing the Solar for Health program in Zimbabwe. Thousands of Zimbabweans now receive reliable health services due to the initiative. Emmanuel Boadi, the Global Fund project manager, pledged continued assistance to ensure uninterrupted power supply and to mobilize resources for solar power connectivity in health facilities. Boadi also expressed the desire to assist the Ministry of Health and Child Care in developing a sustainability plan for the initiative.

Onward Tendaupenyu, a local medical officer, said the Solar for Health intervention has enabled more cases to be attended to at Chivi district hospital, reducing referrals. Caesarean sections can now be performed, improving maternal health. The intervention has addressed maternal health challenges and reduced nighttime emergencies. He said:

We are now saving on 100 litres of fuel and over $100 for staff allowances per week. We are also doing evacuation of retained products after miscarriage, and appendicitis operations among other things requiring uninterrupted power service.

Andrew Muza, the Acting Matabeleland South Provincial Medical Director, said the Solar for Health intervention significantly aided health service delivery. Currently, 117 health facilities have solar backup through the UNDP and its partners, resulting in improved patient care quality. He said:

We now have 24/7 service provision and other systems depending on power like the expanded programme on immunisation and the electronic health record system have also been connected making it easier to do our duties.

Edwin Sibanda, the health department director at Bulawayo City Council, said the Solar for Health program has reduced the burden on power supply, crucial for most health services. Power cuts have worsened, endangering patients and making healthcare delivery difficult.

The Solar for Health initiative has extended healthcare facility hours and improved the recruitment and retention of healthcare workers in remote settings, ensuring effective healthcare. At Mhandamabwe rural health centre, the installed solar system provided an uninterrupted power supply, reducing challenges, according to nurse-in-charge Petunia Tshuma. She said:

Prior to the intervention, we relied on solar lamps and torches in the event that we ran out of the normal back-up. Our challenges have lessened as we are no longer having problems in storing our medicines and we no longer meet obstacles in doing our duties during the night.

Itai Rusike, the Executive Director of the Community Working Group on Health, suggested solar energy is efficient for rural health centres. It can assist with cold chain management, reduce maternal mortality, and motivate health workers by powering electrical gadgets. The government should partner with development partners, NGOs, and the private sector to invest in solar energy in clinics.

