Dynamos "Hooligans" Damage Barbourfields Stadium

Dynamos chief executive officer Jonathan Mashingaidze condemned the behaviour by the fans, saying it “taints” the club. Said Mashingaidze:

As Dynamos we have zero tolerance to any form of conduct that brings the name of the club and the game into disrepute. As a club, we won’t condemn unruly behaviour that taints brand Dynamos. We urge fans, through the marshals to identify such individuals who don’t value property and life so that they are brought to book. As Dynamos, we want to show the world that football is a family sport, hence we urge fans to behave in a manner that promotes the sport.

This is not the first time that Dynamos fans have damaged Barbourfields Stadium.

Last season, DeMbare supporters brought down the fence and uprooted the goalposts after their team’s 0-1 defeat to Highlanders.

Dynamos will likely be penalised by the Premier Soccer League (PSL) and the Bulawayo City Council, who are the proprietors of Barbourfields Stadium, for the damage.

Last year, Highlanders were forced to pay for the damages caused by Dynamos fans after being told that as the home team, they failed to provide adequate security.

More: Pindula News

