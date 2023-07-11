Former Dynamos Midfielder "Kills" Patron In A Bar Brawl

Former Dynamos Midfielder "Kills" Patron In A Bar Brawl6 minutes ago
Former Dynamos midfielder Nathan Ziwini was arrested on Sunday 09 July, in Dziravarasekwa in connection with a murder case.
Ziwini (38) allegedly fatally assaulted forty-year-old Mamasa Magwarimbo during a misunderstanding over a chair in a Nite Club in Dzivarasekwa.
A statement by the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) confirmed the incident. Police said:
On 09/07/23, Police in Dzivarasekwa arrested Nathan Ziwini (38) in connection with a murder case in which he allegedly assaulted Mamasa Magwarimbo (40) after a misunderstanding over a chair in a Nite Club in Dzivarasekwa.
The victim sustained severe head injuries and died upon admission at Parirenyatwa Hospital.
Soccer24 reported that last year, Ziwini had another brush with the law for illegally dealing in drugs.
He was allegedly found in possession of crystal methamphetamine worth $10 000.
Meanwhile, NewsDay reported that Ziwini was remanded in custody to 25 July pending indictment at the High Court.
He appeared before Harare magistrate Dennis Mangosi, who advised him to approach the High Court for bail.
Ziwini also played for Harare City and Hwange in the Premier Soccer League PSL and won the league title with Gunners Football Club.
More: Pindula News