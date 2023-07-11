Former Dynamos Midfielder "Kills" Patron In A Bar Brawl

6 minutes ago

Former Dynamos midfielder Nathan Ziwini was arrested on Sunday 09 July, in Dziravarasekwa in connection with a murder case.

Ziwini (38) allegedly fatally assaulted forty-year-old Mamasa Magwarimbo during a misunderstanding over a chair in a Nite Club in Dzivarasekwa.

A statement by the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) confirmed the incident. Police said:

