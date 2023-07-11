Harare Man To Undergo Mental Check For Throwing Stones At ED Motorcade

6 minutes ago

A Harare man who allegedly pelted President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s motorcade with stones was on Monday remanded in custody to 24 July pending a mental examination.

NewsDay reported that the suspect, Benjamin Mupombwe (30) of Epworth appeared before Magistrate Dennis Mangosi on Monday and was referred to two psychiatrists for mental examination.

It is alleged that a member of the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) was deployed on July 4, 2023, at the intersection of Julius Nyerere Way and Robson Manyika Avenue to control traffic while waiting for the presidential motorcade to pass.

