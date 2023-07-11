Met Department Forecasts Cold, Windy Spell

Matabeleland North, north of Midlands (Kwekwe to Gokwe), Mashonaland West and Central are anticipated to be mostly sunny and mild by day becoming cold towards evening.

The MSD also urged members of the public to stay warm and for farmers to ensure that their animals are protected from the cold. Reads the statement:

Windy and cool conditions may affect the health of vulnerable members of society and trigger respiratory-related illnesses in all persons and poultry, especially day-old chicks, are sensitive to overnight decline in temperatures.

Differences between night and daytime temperatures can affect the body’s perception of the cold… Ensure vulnerable members are dressed appropriately, especially in the early hours of the morning. Keep warm especially if you are in the southern parts of the country and wear a sunhat and carry an umbrella if there is a need to be outdoors if you are in the northern parts of the country. Monitor temperature within fowl runs and adjust accordingly to reduce these impacts of cold conditions on the bird population.

On Monday, 10 July, South Africa’s biggest city, Johannesburg, experienced snow and sleet for the first time in over a decade.

Snow was reported in a number of provinces including the Eastern Cape, Mpumalanga and the Gauteng region which includes Johannesburg and Soweto.

