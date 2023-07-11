Pharmacies Charging Above Official Exchange Rate Set To Lose Licences

7 minutes ago

The Government has accused several pharmacies and other traders of engaging in “forward pricing” and speculation in violation of exchange control directives as well as standing government policy guidelines with respect to pricing and the use of the Zimbabwe dollar.

In a statement released on Tuesday, 11 July, the Ministry of Finance and Economic Development, said the Financial Intelligence Unit (FIU) is conducting investigations to identify the culprits.

It said (FIU) has established that some pharmacies are using parallel market exchange rates ranging from between ZWL$8 500.00 to ZWL$11 000.00 against the USD, in complete violation of Government Policy and the country’s anti-money laundering regulations.

