Police Investigate Internal Memo Leak

The ZRP advises the public and the media that the leaked memorandum was a communication guide that was meant for police commanders, not for public or media consumption.

We do not condone leakage of internal memoranda by unruly elements within the system.

The ZRP is now conducting investigations with the view of identifying the culprit and finding the motive behind it.

According to the leaked memo, provincial police commanders were instructed to allow opposition political parties to hold their rallies.

Police headquarters sent the memorandum to officers commanding police provinces and officers commanding the Support Unit, directing them that if they had objections, to consult their superiors before blocking opposition political events.

The memo was copied to the Director of the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) and the Director of Police Intelligence, and police chiefs.

This comes as the Officer Commanding Bindura District blocked the country’s main opposition party, CCC, from holding its campaign launch in Bindura on Sunday.

More: Pindula News

Tags

Leave a Comment