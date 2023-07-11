ZEC Delivers Voters' Roll To Presidential Election Candidates

6 minutes ago

The Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) has finally released copies of the voters’ roll to presidential candidates, just over a month before the nation goes to the polls on 23 August.

However, ZEC is yet to release the voters’ roll to candidates set to contest in parliamentary and council elections.

Posting on Twitter on Monday, CCC spokesperson Fadzayi Mahere confirmed party presidential candidate Nelson Chamisa received his copy. She wrote:

