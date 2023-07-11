ZEC Delivers Voters' Roll To Presidential Election Candidates

ZEC Delivers Voters' Roll To Presidential Election Candidates6 minutes ago
The Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) has finally released copies of the voters’ roll to presidential candidates, just over a month before the nation goes to the polls on 23 August.
However, ZEC is yet to release the voters’ roll to candidates set to contest in parliamentary and council elections.
Posting on Twitter on Monday, CCC spokesperson Fadzayi Mahere confirmed party presidential candidate Nelson Chamisa received his copy. She wrote:
After months of demanding, litigating, and exerting political pressure, the [CCC] has finally obtained a copy of the voters’ roll from [ZEC].
We’re yet to receive constituency and ward-based voters’ rolls as stipulated by law. We continue to demand these from [ZEC].
Our elections directorate and technical experts are now analyzing the roll in light of the massive anomalies that came to light during the inspection.
The election adviser of independent presidential candidate Saviour Kasukuwere, Jaqueline Sande also confirmed receipt of his copy. She tweeted:
I do confirm that an electronic voter’s roll was handed over to me on behalf of President Saviour Kasukuwere by [ZEC].
In 2022, a data analysis group, Team Pachedu claimed the voters’ roll had several anomalies.
It said ZEC had illegally moved 170 000 voters from their constituencies and wards and created additional polling stations under unclear circumstances as well as registrants with similar and wrong addresses.
More: Pindula News