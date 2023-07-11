Zimbabwe Council Of Chiefs To Elect New Leadership

Zimbabwe Council Of Chiefs To Elect New Leadership5 minutes ago
The Zimbabwe Council of Chiefs (ZCC) will elect new leadership at its congress to be held in August.
The new office holders will have a five-year mandate.
The president of the Chiefs Council, Fortune Charumbira said the elections will be held on 03 August 2023 but the venue of the congress is yet to be set.
Charumbira confirmed the development to New Ziana on Monday. He said:
One of the key objectives is that as the National Council of Chiefs, we meet periodically according to our constitution.
If we fail to meet at least two times a week, we can meet as many as five times depending on issues that arise as we go through the year.
The last National Council of Chiefs elections were held in Bulawayo in 2018.
The elections are held in terms of Section 37 of the Traditional Leaders Act (Chapter 2:13).
More: Pindula News