Burglar Rapes, Robs Teenager (17)6 minutes ago
An unknown man broke into a house in Pumula, Bulawayo, on Sunday night before raping and robbing a 17-year-old occupant.
The intruder was armed with a knife and a half brick and threatened the victim. He demanded cash, and proceeded to sexually assault her.
ZRP spokesperson in Bulawayo Province, Assistant Inspector Nomalanga Msebele, confirmed the incident to the Chronicle. She said:
On the 9th of July 2023 at around 10PM, the complainant retired to bed after securing everything and closing all windows.
At around 4:30 AM, she was awakened by footsteps of the accused person who was walking inside the house she torched with her phone and saw the accused person who was putting on black clothes, armed with a knife and a half brick.
The complainant tried to scream but the accused person threatened to harm her.
Asst Insp Msebele said the suspect demanded cash and raped the girl once when she said she didn’t have any money.
The assailant then took the victim’s Itel cellphone and jumped out through the window.
Asst Insp Msebele implored members of the public to use target hardening techniques such as the installation of window and door burglar bars to make it difficult for intruders to break in.
More: Pindula News