Burglar Rapes, Robs Teenager (17)

6 minutes ago

An unknown man broke into a house in Pumula, Bulawayo, on Sunday night before raping and robbing a 17-year-old occupant.

The intruder was armed with a knife and a half brick and threatened the victim. He demanded cash, and proceeded to sexually assault her.

ZRP spokesperson in Bulawayo Province, Assistant Inspector Nomalanga Msebele, confirmed the incident to the Chronicle. She said:

