Delta Corporation Injects US$70 Million On Projects

Delta Corporation says it has spent US$70 million on its projects as it seeks to boost capacity to increase production.
Last week, the company commissioned three projects, which include the Southerton Chibuku Super factory, soft drinks PET line and a high-tech lager beer packaging line.
President Emmerson Mnangagwa officially commissioned the three projects.
Speaking at the commissioning ceremony last Thursday, Delta CEO Matlhogonolo Valela said:
Apart from the three new projects that you [President Emmerson Mnangagwa] are commissioning today, I am pleased to advise that we installed yet another line at our subsidiary, AfDIS bringing the total investment in capital expenditure to US$70 million.
These projects, your Excellency, will all be in full production within four months of each other, a record rapid investment programme never experienced before in our business.
President Mnangagwa said the investment by Delta shows business has confidence in the economic policies of his government. He said:
This investment by Delta Corporation, which has been operating in the country for 125 years, demonstrates the confidence of players in the manufacturing industry in the business-friendly policies being ushered by the Second Republic.
Valela said if consumer spending responds, there is an opportunity for all value chain partners to increase output.
