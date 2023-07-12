Delta Corporation Injects US$70 Million On Projects

Speaking at the commissioning ceremony last Thursday, Delta CEO Matlhogonolo Valela said:

Apart from the three new projects that you [President Emmerson Mnangagwa] are commissioning today, I am pleased to advise that we installed yet another line at our subsidiary, AfDIS bringing the total investment in capital expenditure to US$70 million. These projects, your Excellency, will all be in full production within four months of each other, a record rapid investment programme never experienced before in our business.

President Mnangagwa said the investment by Delta shows business has confidence in the economic policies of his government. He said:

This investment by Delta Corporation, which has been operating in the country for 125 years, demonstrates the confidence of players in the manufacturing industry in the business-friendly policies being ushered by the Second Republic.

Valela said if consumer spending responds, there is an opportunity for all value chain partners to increase output.

More: Pindula News

Tags

Leave a Comment