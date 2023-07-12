High Court Bars Kasukuwere From Contesting In 2023 Presidential Elections

High Court Bars Kasukuwere From Contesting In 2023 Presidential Elections5 minutes ago
Independent presidential candidate and former cabinet minister Saviour Kasukuwere has been barred from contesting the Presidential elections in Zimbabwe by the High Court.
The High Court, on Wednesday, 12 July nullified Kasukuwere’s nomination as a presidential candidate.
The court said Kasukuwere was out of the country for over 18 months and therefore ceased to be a registered voter.
The self-exiled Kasukuwere is among 11 candidates who successfully filed their nomination papers to contest in the Presidential election on 23 August.
The other aspiring candidates are President Mnangagwa of ZANU PF, Joseph Makamba Busha of Free Zim Congress, Nelson Chamisa of CCC, Trust Chikohora of ZCPD and Blessing Kasiyamhuru of ZIPP.
Others are Lovemore Madhuku of NCA, Wilbert Mubaiwa of NPC, Gwinyai Henry Muzorewa of UANC, Douglas Mwonzora of MDT and Harry Peter Wilson of DOP.
More to follow…
More: Pindula News