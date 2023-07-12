Police Block CCC From Holding Car Rally In Chitungwiza

2. The notification to hold a campaign roadshow /car rally in Zengeza East Constituency [Ward 13, 14, 15, 20 and 21] is prohibited.

3. The notification does not meet the requirements of Section 7 of the MOPA.

4. Therefore your event was not sanctioned.

In a statement, CCC confirmed that the Police have banned their rally, saying it is the seventh rally to be banned in a single week. Reads the statement:

The [ZRP] has once again banned our rally in Zengeza East Constituency where our MP was set to launch their election campaign. This is the seventh rally banned within a week. The regime’s abuse of state institutions must stop, and we call on ZEC to take action against this violation of electoral laws. Mr. Mnangagwa and his ZANU PF are panicking, knowing they can’t win a free and fair election. We will persevere and triumph regardless. Citizens are ready to confront the regime at the ballot box.

The ban comes a few days after Police General Headquarters (PGHQ) issued an order instructing provincial commanders to clear rallies by opposition parties to make the upcoming general elections appear free and fair.

