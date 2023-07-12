Very Cold Morning Conditions To Continue - Met Department

All other areas (Matabeleland North, northern areas of Midlands, Harare Metropolitan and all Mashonaland Province) had mostly clear skies.

For Thursday, 13 July, MSD has forecasted brief cloudy and cold morning conditions for the northern half of the country, while parts of Masvingo, Mash West, and Mat North will experience very cold conditions. MSD said:

[Tomorrow] it is expected that areas along the Highveld (Bulawayo Metropolitan, central areas of the Midlands, Harare Metropolitan, Manicaland, southern districts of Mashonaland East, northern areas of Masvingo and Matabeleland Provinces) will experience brief cloudy and cold morning conditions, reducing the incidents of ground frost. All other places (southern parts of Masvingo, Matabeleland North, Mashonaland West and Central Provinces) should have very cold morning conditions with mostly clear skies and slight ground frost in area such as Lupane, Henderson and Nyanga. By noon, the majority of the country is forecast to be mild, becoming cold towards evening.

The Met Department has urged members of the public to keep warm and make sure vulnerable members are dressed appropriately.

Those who need to use a brazier/fire to keep warm have been advised to ensure the room is well-ventilated.

Farmers have been urged to employ frost mitigation measures for crops vulnerable to extreme cold and monitor temperature within fowl runs and adjust accordingly to reduce the impacts of cold conditions on the bird population.

