Armed Robbers Raid Two Churches In Cowdray Park

On the 13th of July 2023 at around 0130 hours the complainant, a female adult aged 40 of Cowdray Park, Bulawayo was asleep in her bedroom at a church house when she was awakened by a noise at the main door. She proceeded there to check what was happening and she met the three accused persons who were already inside the house. They were armed with a machete, iron bar and a kitchen knife which they took inside the house. One of the robbers struck her with a fist on the face threatening to kill her and went on to demand cash from her.

She said the suspects marched the complainant back into her bedroom and ransacked the house. Said Asst Insp Msebele:

They took away US$150 which was inside a suitcase and various clothing. They proceeded to the main church and forced open the door using an unknown object and took away a yellow generator and black amplifier and went away. A police report was made, and the total value of the stolen property is US$800.

Holy Trinity Catholic Church was also robbed on Thursday morning around 2 AM, just 30 minutes after the robbery incident at House of Liberty Christian Church. Said Asst Insp Msebele:

On the same night at around 0200 hours, the complainant a male adult aged 48 of Cowdray Park, Bulawayo was awakened by four male accused persons who broke into the house armed with axes and machetes. The accused persons were knocking on his bedroom door ordering him to open the door. As he opened the door, the accused persons slapped him on his face threatening him and demanding cash. The accused persons then ransacked the complainant’s bedroom, they took a cashbox which was in the wardrobe containing an amount of money which is yet to be ascertained. They also took the complainant’s wallet which had US$120-00 and his Samsung A14 cellphone. They then demanded motor vehicle keys and the complainant gave them keys to a white Isuzu single-cab pickup truck which had about 30 litres of diesel, Reg number AFD 0450.

Asst Insp Msebele said the robbers then proceeded to the spare bedroom where a priest was asleep. She said:

They found a male adult aged 32 years sleeping, they also threatened him and force-marched him to the other complainant’s bedroom. The accused persons used a pair of handcuffs which they had to cuff them together and instructed the two to sit down, they then drove away leaving them cuffed.

Asst Insp Msebele urged churches to beef up security at their premises, and not to keep large amounts of money at the churches. She said:

Use cash box facilities offered by reputable security companies and also do not announce the daily takings at the churches because not all that come to church have good intentions.

