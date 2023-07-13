Infinix Note 30 VIP Now Available. 21GB RAM, 256GB Storage. Full Specs and Price in Zimbabwe

Infinix Note 30 VIP Now Available. 21GB RAM, 256GB Storage. Full Specs and Price in Zimbabwe6 minutes ago
The Infinix Note 30 VIP, the latest release from Infinix, is now available in Zimbabwe. The phone was announced globally in June and has become available locally in July.
The phone has a number of significant things about it. The Note 30 VIP has 21 GB of RAM which consists of 12GB physical RAM and 9GB extended RAM.
While coming with a 5000 mAh of battery, it has 68W fast charging and 50W wireless charging. This means significantly fast charging than previous Note series phones.
The main camera system is has 108 megapixel main sensor, a 2MP depth sensor, and a 2MP macro sensor. The selfie front camera has a 32 megapixel sensor.
Infinix Note 30 VIP Full Specifications
- Storage: 256GB
- RAM: 12GB RAM (plus 9GB extended RAM for a total of 21GB)
- Battery: 5000 mAh
- Fast Charging: 68W Wired, 50W Wireless
- Processor: MediaTek MT6893 CPU, Dimensity 8050 5G Processor
- Display: 6.67 inches, FHD+ 1080 x 2400 resolution, 120Hz 10-bit AMOLED
- Network: 5G, 4G
- Back Camera: 108 Megapixels
- Selfie Camera: 32 Megapixels
- Fingerprint Sensor: In-display
- NFC: Yes
- Android Version: 13
Price in Zimbabwe
The Infinix Note 30 VIP is now available in some (itel, Tecno, Infinix shops) in Zimbabwe. It is currently priced at around $360 depending on the economics of the shops.