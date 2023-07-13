Infinix Note 30 VIP Now Available. 21GB RAM, 256GB Storage. Full Specs and Price in Zimbabwe

6 minutes ago

The Infinix Note 30 VIP, the latest release from Infinix, is now available in Zimbabwe. The phone was announced globally in June and has become available locally in July.

The phone has a number of significant things about it. The Note 30 VIP has 21 GB of RAM which consists of 12GB physical RAM and 9GB extended RAM.

While coming with a 5000 mAh of battery, it has 68W fast charging and 50W wireless charging. This means significantly fast charging than previous Note series phones.

