The Infinix Note 30 VIP is a phone with 12GB RAM, 256GB Storage and a 5000 mAh Battery. It charges at 68W All-Round FastCharge, and 50W Wireless Charge

It is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8050 5G processor. The phone has a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with a 1080 x 2400 resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. The rear camera system consists of a 108MP main sensor, a 2MP depth sensor, and a 2MP macro sensor.