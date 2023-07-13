Kasukuwere Launches Supreme Court Appeal Against Disqualification

Lots of issues are questionable and cannot be sustained by an appellate court.

We’re going to fight to the bitter end until we restore Mr. Kasukuwere’s right to participate in these elections.

On Wednesday, 12 July, High Court judge Justice David Mangota delivered a ruling that granted an application by a ZANU PF activist Lovedale Mangwana who wanted Kasukuwere disqualified.

Mangwana had argued that Kasukuwere had been out of the country for a lengthy period of time and his name should be removed from the roll of voters – effectively barring him from running in the election.

The order, granted by Justice Mangota, reads in part:

Kasukuwere is interdicted from representing or holding himself out to the general public and electorate in Zimbabwe or abroad, whether physically or through any form of media, as a candidate for election to the office of president of the Republic of Zimbabwe in elections scheduled to be heard on August 23, 2023.

ZimLive reported that Kasukuwere’s Supreme Court appeal, which will be heard on an urgent basis, temporarily sets aside the High Court judgement.

