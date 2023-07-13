Teachers Reject US$50 Salary Increment Offer

Teachers Reject US$50 Salary Increment Offer4 minutes ago
The Amalgamated Rural Teachers Union (ARTUZ) has demanded that the Government respect civil servants by giving them meaningful US dollar salaries.
This comes after the Government unilaterally awarded civil servants a pay rise believed to be US$50.
Speaking to Business Times, ARTUZ president Obert Masaraure said the Government awarded civil servants a US$50 salary increment without consulting them. He said:
The government of [President] Emmerson Mnangagwa has always disregarded the fundamental rights of the workers after his Labour Minister Paul Mavima announced a salary rise of US$50 without consulting the workers.
Ordinarily, we would have discussed this offer on the collective bargaining platform but unfortunately (Minister of Public Service, Labour and Social Welfare, Paul) Mavima doesn’t respect the NJNC. We have rejected the NJNC and the minister doesn’t care.
We didn’t just reject the US$50 but the whole process that the government has been insisting on this illegal process we have rejected (it).
Zimbabwe Congress of Public Sector Trade Unions (ZCPSTU) secretary-general David Dzatsunga told Business Times that they wanted a US$150 increment to keep up with the rising cost of living.
He said civil servants have been pushing for US$540 per month and expected an increment in the range of between US$100 and US$150 per month.
The least paid civil servant is said to be earning US$250 and ZWL$130 000 a month.
