Walter Magaya Pledges To Bankroll Warriors To Qualify For World Cup Finals

We have a lot of talent in this country, so why not qualify for the World Cup? I will not cease to support the national team to achieve such a remarkable feat.

Magaya, who owns Premiership club Yadah Stars Football Club, has in the past bailed the financially struggling ZIFA out.

The cleric said he stopped giving financial support to the Warriors when the former ZIFA president Felton Kamambo took over the reins from Philip Chiyangwa. Magaya said:

I stopped helping the Warriors for reasons beyond my control. But now that we have been re-admitted by FIFA, if the new leadership in control of things at ZIFA wants me to continue assisting the team where possible, I’m ready.

Zimbabwe were included in the FIFA World Cup 2026 African qualifiers and are set to learn their opponents on Thursday.

They are in pot 4 with Mozambique, Togo, Gambia, Sierra Leone, Tanzania, Central African Republic, Malawi and Libya.

More: Pindula News

