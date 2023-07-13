Walter Magaya Pledges To Bankroll Warriors To Qualify For World Cup Finals

Walter Magaya Pledges To Bankroll Warriors To Qualify For World Cup Finals8 minutes ago
Controversial Harare-based preacher, Walter Magaya, has pledged to continue financially supporting the Zimbabwe Warriors for them to play at the World Cup finals.
Nehanda Radio on Thursday reported that Magaya, who is the founder and leader of megachurch Prophetic Healing and Deliverance Ministries (PHD), has refused to give up on his dream to see the Warriors play at the World Cup finals. Said Magaya:
Zimbabwe will play at the World Cup one day. It’s only a matter of time. As long I’m alive, I will continue supporting the team in any way to ensure this dream is fulfilled.Feedback
We have a lot of talent in this country, so why not qualify for the World Cup? I will not cease to support the national team to achieve such a remarkable feat.
Magaya, who owns Premiership club Yadah Stars Football Club, has in the past bailed the financially struggling ZIFA out.
The cleric said he stopped giving financial support to the Warriors when the former ZIFA president Felton Kamambo took over the reins from Philip Chiyangwa. Magaya said:
I stopped helping the Warriors for reasons beyond my control. But now that we have been re-admitted by FIFA, if the new leadership in control of things at ZIFA wants me to continue assisting the team where possible, I’m ready.
Zimbabwe were included in the FIFA World Cup 2026 African qualifiers and are set to learn their opponents on Thursday.
They are in pot 4 with Mozambique, Togo, Gambia, Sierra Leone, Tanzania, Central African Republic, Malawi and Libya.
