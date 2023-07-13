ZIMSEC Sets Exchange Rate For Grade 6 & 7 Examinations

ZIMSEC Sets Exchange Rate For Grade 6 & 7 Examinations6 minutes ago
Parents and guardians paying for this term’s Zimbabwe School Examinations Council (ZIMSEC) Grade 6 and 7 examinations will use an exchange rate of US$1: $5 260.
In a statement, ZIMSEC finance director Zipora Muzenda said parents and guardians paying for the Grade 6 and 7 examinations will use an exchange rate of US$1: $5 260 for the period beginning July 7 to July 14. She said:
The exchange rate to be applied for ZWL payments will be ZWL 5260.00 to 1 USD. Payments must be made to the ZWL accounts which ZIMSEC communicated to Centres.Feedback
United States Dollar and Rand payments will be accepted via direct deposits through Centres into the accounts which ZIMSEC communicated to Centres.
ZIMSEC continues to accept examination fees in the currency paid by the parent/guardian to centres as communicated earlier.
Centres must, therefore, transmit examination fees in the currency in which parents/guardians pay the fees.
More: Pindula News
Tags
Comments
Leave a CommentGenerate a Whatsapp Message
Buy Phones on Credit.More Deals