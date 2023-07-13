ZIMSEC Sets Exchange Rate For Grade 6 & 7 Examinations

6 minutes ago

Parents and guardians paying for this term’s Zimbabwe School Examinations Council (ZIMSEC) Grade 6 and 7 examinations will use an exchange rate of US$1: $5 260.

In a statement, ZIMSEC finance director Zipora Muzenda said parents and guardians paying for the Grade 6 and 7 examinations will use an exchange rate of US$1: $5 260 for the period beginning July 7 to July 14. She said: