E-Creator Director Trymore Tapfumanei Arrested

4 minutes ago
Fri, 14 Jul 2023 13:14:25 GMT
E-Creator Director Trymore Tapfumanei Arrested

The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has confirmed the arrest of a 32-year-old Zimbabwean national on allegations of fraud in connection with the E-Creator Ponzi scheme.

Posting on their Twitter page this Friday, the Police said Trymore Tapfumanei, who is one of the directors of E-Creator, was arrested on Thursday. ZRP said:

The ZRP confirms the arrest of Trymore Tapfumanei (32) on 13/07/23 for Fraud involving the E-Creator Ponzi scheme. The suspect is one of the directors of E-Creator.

On Thursday, ZRP spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the arrest of a Chinese national, Zhao Jiaotong (39), believed to be the brains behind E-Creator.

E-Creator allegedly defrauded thousands of Zimbabweans of their hard-earned cash.

More: Pindula News

E-Creator

