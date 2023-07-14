E-Creator Director Trymore Tapfumanei Arrested

E-Creator Director Trymore Tapfumanei Arrested4 minutes ago
The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has confirmed the arrest of a 32-year-old Zimbabwean national on allegations of fraud in connection with the E-Creator Ponzi scheme.
Posting on their Twitter page this Friday, the Police said Trymore Tapfumanei, who is one of the directors of E-Creator, was arrested on Thursday. ZRP said:
The ZRP confirms the arrest of Trymore Tapfumanei (32) on 13/07/23 for Fraud involving the E-Creator Ponzi scheme. The suspect is one of the directors of E-Creator.Feedback
On Thursday, ZRP spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the arrest of a Chinese national, Zhao Jiaotong (39), believed to be the brains behind E-Creator.
E-Creator allegedly defrauded thousands of Zimbabweans of their hard-earned cash.
