Gold Refinery Linked To Rudland Suspended In Dubai And London

Emirates Gold DMCC, a gold refinery reportedly linked to Zimbabwean businessman Simon Rudland has been suspended in the United Arab Emirates and in London, following claims of its role in money laundering.

The gold refinery, which has operated in Dubai for more than 30 years, was last week suspended from the UAE’s Good Delivery List.

Bloomberg reported sources as saying the bullion committee, which is chaired by the Economy Ministry, removed Emirates Gold DMCC due to concerns its owners were connected to alleged money launderers.

