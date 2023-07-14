Patriotic Act: Zimbabwe Now A Full-blown Dictatorship, Says Mahere

We condemn the signing into law of the unconstitutional Patriotic Bill. The enactment confirms that Zimbabwe is a full-blown dictatorship run by a regime worse than Robert Mugabe. In the new Zimbabwe, unjust laws will be repealed. We will deliver freedom.

Journalist Hopewell Chin’ono said Friday, 14 July “is a dark day for Zimbabwe”. He posted on Twitter:

The so-called Patriotic Act which criminalizes “wilfully injuring the sovereignty and national interest of Zimbabwe” has been signed into law by President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

The interpretation of what consists of willful injuring the sovereignty and national interests will be contested and abused by captured judicial officers.

The Criminal Law (Codification and Reform) Amendment Act has been condemned by human rights actors both at home and internationally as an instrument meant to punish critics of the corrupt and repressive ZANU PF regime!

This draconian law closes the little free speech space which was available as it violates the Zimbabwean constitution’s right to free speech.

It will see many opposition, government critics and journalists jailed for exercising their constitutional rights.

Currently, Zimbabwe has 2 political prisoners jailed for speaking out against repression and corruption.

Opposition MP and lawyer, Job Sikhala has been in jail for over one year without bail or conviction.

Political activist Jacob Ngarivhume was jailed for 4 years for speaking out against corruption and organizing an anti-corruption march.

The regime inspects Twitter handles of opposition politicians, critics and journalists for anything that offends it and gets them arrested at times using laws that don’t exist.

So this law is meant to muzzle them! Today is a dark day for Zimbabwe!