Tapiwa Makore's Family Relocates To Harare

The place also kept on reminding me of the gruesome murder of my son, especially every time I meet Tapiwa Sr’s wife.

To reduce the trauma and avoid drama, I decided to relocate.

Munyaradzi said he is not sure if he will ever go back to his rural home.

He added that the family hopes that moving away from Murehwa will allow them to rebuild their lives and find closure.

Munyori said she will never forgive her son’s murderers and wished that they also experience the same kind of pain they inflicted on her son in his last moments. She said:

I understand the death sentence is what they deserve, but I wish they could feel the physical pain my son felt before he died. There is no longer unity within the family because some family members still think and believe that Tapiwa Sr is innocent. That’s why we decided to move out of the village.

The murderers, Tapiwa Makore Sr and Tafadzwa Shamba were sentenced to death by the High Court.

