USAID Extends US$2 Million To WFP To Address Urban Food Insecurity In Zimbabwe

As part of the programme, WFP will provide internal savings and lending (ISAL) training to boost financial literacy among participants while the youth will undertake digital and vocational skills development training. USAID Acting Mission Director Priscilla Sampil said:

The Urban Resilience program will improve the ability of these urban households to meet their basic food and nutrition needs while reducing the negative coping strategies and need for urgent assistance. This is our third round of USAID funding to the World Food Programme’s Urban Resilience Program, demonstrating the U.S. government’s commitment to tackling food insecurity and poverty in urban areas.

Approximately 1.5 million people living in urban areas are food insecure according to the latest government assessments.

People who live in urban areas have fewer opportunities for subsistence livelihoods compared to rural areas.

As a result, most urban residents live hand-to-mouth, working multiple jobs in the informal sector.

Unless assistance is provided urgently, people will continue to face constraints due to economic challenges as a result of inflation and rising food costs.

Francesca Erdelmann, the WFP Representative and Country Director, said:

Zimbabwean cities are growing and face the challenge to provide decent livelihoods for their dwellers. With USAID’s support, we will continue supporting income-generating activities while working with national and local institutions to advance policies and social protection for the urban poor.

Since Zimbabwe’s independence in 1980, the United States has invested nearly $4.5 billion in Zimbabwe through initiatives to enhance food security, support economic resilience, improve health outcomes, and promote democratic governance.

USAID’s latest contribution to WFP’s food and resilience activities in Zimbabwe brings the total contributions from the United States to over US$8.9 million this year.

