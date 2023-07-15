Vote Wisely: Madhuku Advises Voters As He Launches NCA Campaign

4 minutes ago

Professor Lovemore Madhuku, leader of the National Constitutional Assembly (NCA), has urged voters to make informed decisions during the upcoming August 23, 2023 elections, stating that their vote will determine whether or not the country’s economy will improve.

Madhuku criticised the ruling ZANU PF party for the deteriorating state of affairs in Zimbabwe, citing a lack of water in some residential areas and the poor state of the education sector. He urged voters to vote the party out, emphasizing the need for change.

Madhuku also explained that the NCA had failed to field MP candidates in certain areas of the country due to the high registration fees imposed by the government. As per Statutory Instrument (SI) 144 of 2022, candidates are required to pay US$1,000 to run for parliamentary seats and US$20,000 to run for the presidency.

