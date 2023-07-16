Ex-Mayor Who Rejected Toyota Fortuner Now Persecuted For Accepting Fuel Compensation

6 minutes ago

Dyke Makumbi, the former Chinhoyi mayor who rejected the council’s offer to buy him a Toyota Fortuner valued at US$$75 000 and instead used his own Volkswagen Bora sedan for council errands is facing persecution for accepting fuel compensation

Chinhoyi Municipality has decided to pay Dyke Makumbi around US$7,000 for using his own car while working for the council. This decision has caused some controversy. Makumbi was given 40 litres of fuel per week and was allowed to use his car from September 2018 to November 2020. He is expected to receive compensation for 4,600 litres of fuel. The Finance Committee has recommended that the council pay US$325 to cover the cost of 37 council meetings, which involved travelling a distance of 740 kilometres.

He insists his compensation was above board and selfless, and that his political enemies are behind the persecution. Makumbi, the incumbent CCC Chinhoyi Ward 12 councillor, told NewZimbabwe.com:

